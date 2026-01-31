King surprises joggers at Sandringham parkrun for second year in a row

The King has paid a surprise visit to joggers at a local Sandringham parkrun organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity.

Charles attended the event on Saturday morning as a spectator, joining ambassador Sarah Byatt to cheer the joggers as they completed their first lap.

This is the second year in a row Charles has surprised the Sandringham runners ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

The King and Sarah Byatt at a marshal point as runners pass in the Sandringham parkrun (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Last year, the King chatted to members of the event as they met to mark the occasion with cake and coffee at the visitors’ centre on his Norfolk estate.

The parkrun, organised in partnership with Move Against Cancer’s 5K Your Way group, was set up to support those living with and beyond cancer, as well as families, friends and healthcare professionals.

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.



Charles and volunteer Sarah Byatt (left) speak to members of the Sandringham parkrun (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

In December last year, the head of state announced in a video message that his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year, adding the “good news” was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following “doctors’ orders”.

The 5KYW run takes place on the last Saturday morning of every month and encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month.

Parkrun was founded in 2004 and, more than 20 years on, hundreds of thousands of people across 22 countries and five continents take part in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre running events each weekend in parks around the world.