The moment Donald Trump disclosed a Florida Republican’s private “terminal” diagnosis to the press has been labelled “startling”, even by his standards.

During a Kennedy Center press conference, Trump appeared to pressure Speaker of the House Mike Johnson into revealing private information about a House Republican.

Trump asked Johnson about a GOP member who has been “very ill” and possibly “wasn’t going to make it”, about which Johnson looked visibly uncomfortable discussing.

“OK, well. Thank you, Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious, and had had a pretty grim diagnosis. And I mentioned it to the president and I said, ‘Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work, and if others got this diagnosis, they would be apt to go home and retire,’” Johnson said.

Trump then asked what the diagnosis was, to which Johnson simply explained it was “a terminal diagnosis”.

Trump then blurted out to the press and everyone present, “He would be dead by June”. Johnson replied, “OK, that wasn’t public”.

“Startling moment even by Trump’s standards,” one journalist commented.

Another said: “Hearing this President say this so nonchalantly and while laughing is some SICK ASS S***!!!”

Someone else wrote: “There is no bottom.”

“He’s so giddy to share this, like,” someone else suggested.

Someone else pointed out: “He said dead by June and smiled, dog you can’t make this up.”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House and Neal Dunn for comment

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