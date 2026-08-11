‘Knights’ in shining armour give care home resident a day to remember

Care home staff who learned of a resident’s passion for medieval re-enactment surprised the pensioner with visitors in suits of armour who took part in a mock battle for him.

Cliff Nicholson, 79, said the spectacle at Care UK’s Hartismere Place care home in Eye, Suffolk “brought back many happy memories” of his time taking part in re-enactments.

Former radar systems engineer Mr Nicholson thought he had left the hobby behind after he lost a leg as the result of diabetes.

The grandfather told staff about his interest and they invited members of historical re-enactment group Suffolk Swords to the care home.

A group of four, in full armour, took part in a mock battle for residents.

They demonstrated how knights managed to get back on their feet while wearing heavy armour, and explained the process of removing each piece of armour after combat.

Care UK’s Hartismere Place care home in Eye, Suffolk, surprised resident Cliff Nicholson, 79, with a visit from members of a historical re-enactment group in suits of armour (Care UK/PA)

Mr Nicholson said: “I was delighted by the visit.

“It was a spectacular afternoon which brought back many happy memories from my days taking part in re-enactments.

“I learnt a lot too, even after all my years participating, and I’d love to do it again, perhaps even at the Suffolk Military Show in Ipswich.”

The experience was made possible thanks to Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers.

This encourages residents to lead fulfilling lives, from skiing to a fish and chip supper, with Care UK saying that no wish is too big or small for the team to try to grant.

Rebecca Calver, home manager at Hartismere Place, said: “Learning about Cliff’s passion for medieval re-enactment inspired us to see if we could bring a little bit of history to him.

“It was wonderful to see his face light up as Suffolk Swords arrived in full armour, and the visit sparked many conversations between residents.

“Experiences like this are a great way to celebrate people’s interests and create meaningful moments, alongside encouraging residents to try something a little different.

“Seeing how much it meant for Cliff to reconnect with a hobby he enjoyed for so many years was incredibly rewarding.”