Hunter Biden has continued his recent criticism of Donald Trump during an appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show.

It comes after Hunter Biden spoke out against Trump and MAGA, calling out perceived hypocrisy surrounding the ‘Sleepy Joe’ moniker used to criticise his father, Joe Biden , while he was in office.

Trump and his supporters had previously accused Joe Biden of falling asleep on the job. However, over recent times, Trump has appeared to fall asleep many times in public .

Now, speaking with Carlson, who himself has been a vocal critic of Trump's over recent times, Biden has suggested that Trump shamelessly prioritises himself more than any other president in history.

“Can you imagine Donald Trump having a thought about using the power of the executive to benefit anyone but himself first?” Biden asked Carlson.

“No,” replied Carlson.

Biden continued: “No-one has ever done it in a way where, literally, I believe that everything he has done contains not just an underlying current of ‘how does it benefit him personally’... it is the first thought of everything that he does.”



“Yes, I think that’s true,” Carlson agreed.

It comes after Hunter Biden was praised for his “gracious” response to the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham .

Hunter Biden also had a hilarious response to some eyebrow-raising remarks JD Vance recently made about Joe Biden eating ice cream.

It also comes after a fresh health update from Hunter , who revealed the former president and vice president Joe Biden’s cancer has worsened .

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