Kourtney Kardashian has once again shaken up the wellness world – and this time, she’s brought along one of pop culture’s most talked-about figures. Her latest Lemme drop has gone viral, thanks to a surprise appearance from none other than Julia Fox.

The actress, model and author of Down the Drain makes an unexpected cameo in a new video promoting Lemme Play, the latest addition to Kourtney’s supplement brand. It didn’t take long for fans to erupt online, calling the collaboration one of the most iconic yet.

The move is especially eyebrow-raising given Fox’s brief – but highly publicised – romance with Kanye 'Ye' West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

The internet has been quick to pick up on the layered connections, with many dubbing the duo’s partnership a bold and brilliant PR masterstroke, with one writing: "She is the icon, the forever moment, and we’ve known it all along, love you sis. Lemme go order RIGHT NOW."



Another quipped: "STOP IT RIGHT NOW YOU LEGEND!!!!"





Many more Fox fans were ecstatic about the viral promo clips shared on TikTok.



"I am obsessed with everything Julia does," one wrote, as another chimed in: "I’m actually so obsessed with Julia Fox. Like yes, now I wanna try Lemme."

And, on behalf of everyone invested in this corner of pop culture, one person quipped: "This is what girl power is about."

"These Daily Intimacy Gummies are expertly formulated with a clinically-studied nitric oxide boosting complex, Horny Goat Weed, and Maca Root to support sexual wellness, promote healthy blood flow and enhance mood," the Lemme Play gummies press release reads.

In a statement, Kardashian shared: "There hasn't been enough innovation in this space, and we're excited to change that. Lemme Play is a way to care for yourself, to feel good in your body, and to embrace intimacy as part of your daily routine."

