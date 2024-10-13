Julia Fox shares regret over Kanye West relationship claiming she was 'used as a pawn'

Model and Down the Drain author Julia Fox has lifted the lid on her brief relationship with Kanye 'Ye' West, saying she felt like she was being "used as a pawn".

In an interview with The Times' Weekend Magazine, Fox said she regretted the relationship, adding: "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime."

She went on to tell the publication that during that period she felt "the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."

The pair first met in Miami on New Year's Eve in 2021 and soon parted ways in February 2022. Fox and Ye were publicly spotted at various fashion shows and in a shoot for Interview Magazine’s social media channels.

"It wasn’t my idea for it to go public," she candidly shared. "If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn."



The model also shared how they never got intimate. During one of their date nights in a hotel room, the pair played Uno.

Fox also claimed that Ye asked her to sign an NDA and allegedly said they couldn't be friends if she didn't.

The model refused to sign the document and reportedly told the rapper "I'll live," before calling it quits.

Meanwhile, in a 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fox said Ye needed someone "full time" as she realised the relationship was "so overwhelming and so unsustainable".

