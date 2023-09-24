Fears for Downing Street's Larry the cat amid reports of ill health

Concern is growing for Downing Street’s pet cat Larry, after reports he may be in ill health.

The feline has been unwell for some time, according to The Sun, and officials are thought to be drawing up a communications plan in case he dies.

The much-loved moggy has served as chief mouser under five Prime Ministers and is 16 years old.

Should the cat reach the end of his nine lives, the government will likely announce the sad news via social media.

A Westminster source said: “Larry is much loved not only in Downing Street but across the country.

“No one wants to think the worst, but unfortunately we must prepare for it.”

Larry was adopted from Battersea in February 2011 and was initially meant to be a pet for David Cameron’s children.

However, he stayed on in his current, extremely important mouser role when Cameron stepped down in 2016.

The Downing Street website says: “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house.”

He has even met two Presidents, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Cameron previously said in an interview: “Funnily enough he liked Obama. Obama gave him a stroke and he was all right with Obama.”

Such is Larry’s popularity that he has more than 830,000 followers on X/Twitter.

His 12-year tenure at Downing Street means he has been there longer than any Prime Minister, beating both Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher.

The last few years may have been particularly stressful, however, after Rishi Sunak brought in his red Labrador Nova.

According to the PM’s wife Akshata Murty, Larry has had a few “heated exchanges” with Nova but always “come out on top”.

The Indy100 has approached No. 10 Downing Street for comment.

