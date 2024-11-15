Are aliens lurking here on Earth in underwater bases? That is the question congresswoman Lauren Boebert is pondering.

The American politician, who is the US representative for Colorado, quizzed top UFO experts on whether aliens had secret ocean bases during a hearing held by a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee in Washington DC on Wednesday (November 13).

The hearing was dubbed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.

“This second hearing on the topic of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) will attempt to further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the U.S. government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded,” the Committee On Oversight and Accountability said in an announcement promoting the event.

“The hearing will examine the Department of Defense’s (DoD) reluctance to appropriately declassify material on UAPs, and ways to make sure the American public is better informed on this topic,” it added.

The four experts, consisting of retired Navy Rear Admiral, Dr Tim Gallaudet, former Department of Defense (DoD) official Luis Elizondo, former NASA associate administrator of space policy Michael Gold, and journalist Michael Shellenberger, were asked about their knowledge of the “manipulation of human genetics” with “non-human genetic material”.

Boebert asked the experts about the “rumours that have come up” about “a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics”.

All four said they were unfamiliar with the rumour.

Boebert then asked Shellenberger if the Navy had reported unidentified anomalous phenomena around “oceanic environments” that could not be explained with “known technology or natural phenomena”.

Shellenberger published a 12-page report on an alleged secret Pentagon program called the “Immaculate Constellation”. The journalist said the report has “a number” of examples involving UAPs in the ocean.

When asked by Boebert if his investigation into the program shows a “conservative effort from the Pentagon” to keep Congress “out of loop”, with regard to aliens in water, Shellenberger said “yes”.

Boebert asked: “Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean’s surface?”

However Shellenberger said he “didn’t know about a base”, but knows of a source who claims to have witnessed an “orb” coming out of the ocean, before “being met by another orb”.

Boebert stated she “will not relent until we get those answers to the American people”.

However the Pentagon categorically denied a report claiming that the DoD has an unacknowledged special access program called “Immaculate Constellation” in a statement from DoD spokesperson Sue Gough.

