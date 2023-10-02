Lil Tay criticises her father as she breaks silence on viral death hoax

Months after the false announcement of her death, Lil Tay is speaking out and criticising her dad whilst doing it.

Lil Tay - whose real name is Tay Tian - rose to internet fame in 2018, when she was just nine-years-old, for her rap songs and self-claim to be the "youngest flexer". In her short career she posted videos of herself flashing cash whilst showing off fancy cars. Her young age, exposure online and use of explicit language meant that both herself and her family drew criticism for her internet presence.

On August 9, 2023, Lil Tay's Instagram account was updated suddenly after being inactive for two years. The post claimed that she had passed away, claiming her name to be Claire Hope, and that her brother, Jason Tian, has also died earlier. A day later she revealed that she was "safe and alive", and that her social media accounts had been compromised.

Over a month later, she's taken to social media to explain her absence, whilst defending her mum and slamming her dad.

Tian began a livestream where she began playing a range of instruments and singing cover songs, she then put down the instruments and spoke to the camera, explaining her side of the story.

She said that her father, Chris Hope, had only become part of her life since she found fame on the internet, claiming he wanted to "control" her and her money. She also said he successfully gained custody of her for a while, where she alleges abuse and mistreatment by Hope, which has previously denied, telling TMZ: "Everything stated is 100 per cent false".

During the livestream she said: "Biggest takeaway, my mum has always been supportive of me. She has been there for me my entire life."

Tian has also released a new song titled 'SUCKER 4 GREEN' which already has over 2 million views.

Indy100 has reached out to Chris Hope for comment.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.