'Loch Ness Monster' photographed as head and two humps emerge from the water

A civil servant thinks he spotted the Loch Ness monster after claiming to see a HEAD and two HUMPS moving in the water.

Alistair Gray was unable to get a snap of the mystery beast.

But the 58-year-old quickly sketched down what he saw on Saturday (26 Aug) on a piece of paper.

The drawing shows a pointy head and a pair of bumps bobbing above the surface.

It is the FIFTH credible sighting of Nessie this year.

Alistair was one of 200 volunteers taking part in the hunt for the folklore beast last weekend.

It is compiled by Nessie expert, Gary Campbell who has been doing it since 1996.

He said: Alistair Gray, taking part in the Loch Ness Exploration search, reported that at 3.20 pm he saw something unusual halfway across the loch from his position near Invermoriston.



“Mr Gray, a civil servant, reported seeing three odd and seemingly connected shapes.

“Where one part was sticking out of the water at 45 degrees with two other humps going up and down as if it was moving.”

It comes after dad-of-four, Steve Valentine snapped a mysterious object in the famous loch nine days earlier.

The 44-year-old was on a boat trip with his wife, Maria and their four kids, Daisy, 12, Jasmine, 10, and twins, Henry and Ivy, seven.





He said: “I saw this black shape, it was a bit of a distance, about 200 metres away, near Urquhart Castle.

“I thought I needed to get a photo of it, which I did.

“But one of the kids jumped on my lap and the boat turned around.”

“I showed the photo to the driver and he was quite taken aback.

“I am quite open-minded, I was genuinely shocked.”

Other sightings this year include on 15 June when Etienne Camel and his wife Eliane, from Lyon, France were visiting Loch Ness from Lyon and claimed to have spotted a 65ft long dark shape moving just beneath the surface.

Another tourist, Ceci, from the US, also saw something mysterious for a number of minutes on 31 May.

On 5 April, Francesca McGarvey, of Paisley, was visiting with her mum and dad when she claims she spotted humps in the water.

