Logan Paul is suing Coffeezilla for defemation over comments he made about CryptoZoo, labelling it a "scam" and a "con" in a series of YouTube videos and social media posts.

Coffeezilla, whose real name is Stephen Findeisen, has made a number of videos and comments about the NFT game.

CryptoZoo first started in 2021 and was meant to be a game where players buy NFT 'eggs' using the game's token, called ZOO.

These 'eggs' would then 'hatch' into animals that could be bred to create hybrid animals; these could then be traded so players could earn more ZOO tokens depending on their rarity.

But the project "failed" according to court documents made public about Paul's intention to sue Findeisen on June 27 - they also include more information about the claim.

A composite image of Stephen Findeisen and Logan Paul / Coffeezilla, YouTube & Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

One court document detailing the claims said: "Starting when he released a three-part YouTube series on CryptoZoo in December 2022, and continuing into the present, Findeisen has perpetuated the false narrative that Paul scammed and defrauded his own fans in connection with the project.

"Findeisen has perpetuated this false narrative, despite knowing it to be completely and utterly false, in order to enhance his own profile and increase his viewership and income in the process.

"Despite his anger over Findeisen's actions and the massive harm that Findeisen's false accusations caused to his reputation, Paul was initially willing to let bygones be bygones."

Paul initiated a 'buyback programme' for CryptoZoo NFT holders and shelled out more than $1m to those affected, according to the document.

But after resisting suing him before this, further videos Findeisen made criticising this programme led to Paul deciding to pursue action.

"In the summer of 2023 and continuing into 2024, Findeisen began publishing additional YouTube videos - which he also teased and hyped on X (formerly Twitter) - in which he again repeatedly claimed to the public the false allegation that CryptoZoo was a scam and a fraud conceived of and perpetrated by Paul," court documents said.

Paul is seeking $75,000 in compensation to his brand, reputation and his mental health through this time.

Paul nor Findeisen have commented publicly about it since the lawsuit was filed.

