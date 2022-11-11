You could be a millionaire and not even know it.

Three people with winning lottery tickets worth £1million each have yet to claim their prize from last week’s EuroMillions draw.

It comes after 20 winners were announced last Friday, each taking £1million each. While 17 have been claimed, there are still a trio of winners who have yet to come forward and take home their prize.

Of course, people are now being urged to double check their tickets. Two of the people who haven’t claimed yet bought their tickets online.

One also bought a paper ticket in a shop. That winner is being urged to check theirs in the shop or scan it on the app before calling the National Lottery phone line.



There are three millionaires who don't even know it iStock

Camelot are the operators of the National Lottery, and senior winners advisor Andy Carter spoke about the current situation.

He said [via Metro]: “It’s only just under a week since the draw, but we’re urging all EuroMillions players to log into their National Lottery account — the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app — or check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming one of these three remaining £1,000,000 prizes.

“There are three millionaires out there who are maybe yet to realise it! Imagine what you could do with £1,000,000 — a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a dream pad or treating your nearest and dearest.”

The next step will come in two week’s time. If the prizes haven’t been claimed by then, Camelot will disclose the area the tickets were purchased. Players have 180 days to claim the prize.

