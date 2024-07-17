Madame Tussauds unveils Whoniverse-inspired set with Ncuti Gatwa waxwork

A Whoniverse-inspired set complete with a waxwork of actor Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, began working with the attraction’s artists in July 2023 and visited the team again in May to give his final seal of approval before showrunner Russell T Davies unveiled the set.

The actor’s first series as the famous Time Lord culminated in a two-part finale which aired on the BBC in June.

Gatwa said: “It’s been amazing to work with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, what incredible artists they all are.

“I hope when fans see the figure and the set, they feel that they are part of the Whoniverse, that everyone is welcome and they can step in to the Tardis and hop off on an adventure.”

Gatwa’s waxwork is part of the new film and TV-themed zone, which features familiar on-screen characters such as James Bond, ET and Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes.

Studio manager at Madame Tussauds London, Jo Kinsey, said: “It’s been wonderful working with Ncuti Gatwa to bring the 15th Doctor to life at the attraction.

“Ncuti Gatwa is a Time Lord for modern times, his charisma and flair have brought the world’s longest-running sci-fi show to a new generation and we’re proud to immortalise that with his new figure.

“Having Russell T Davies unveil the new Whoniverse-inspired set was the icing on the cake as we offer fans the chance to step in to their own episode of the legendary series.

“The Whoniverse is looking very bright, and we’re sure that fans will be lining up to see the Doctor and feel like a fellow companion!”

Other incarnations of the time-travelling alien, including the fourth Time Lord, played by Tom Baker, and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, have previously been turned into wax for the London attraction.

Russell T Davies, right, unveiled the set (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

Rwandan-Scottish actor Gatwa first appeared on screen as the Time Lord during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes which saw David Tennant return to play the 14th Doctor.

The 15th Doctor met his new companion, Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson, during Christmas Day special The Church On Ruby Road.

Gatwa’s first series, which has seen Davies replace Chris Chibnall as showrunner, has welcomed cameos from the likes of drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma, Bafta TV award winner Lenny Rush and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff.

The waxwork of the 15th Doctor will go on public display at Madame Tussauds London from Friday.