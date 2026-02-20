Another Trump peace award just got announced - no, still not that one

While US president Donald Trump is still yet to receive a Nobel Peace Prize despite his efforts to secure one (and no, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handing him her award doesn’t count), the Republican has had his name tied to yet another peace award – yes, really.

The news came during a meeting of the president’s Board of Peace in Washington, DC on Thursday – which saw Trump demonstrate his commitment to peace by warning that “bad things” will happen to Iran if it does not reach an agreement with the US on nuclear weapons.

Very zen…

And in his contribution at the meeting, Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “I would also like to propose to establish a special President Trump award of the Board of Peace, to recognise his outstanding peace-building efforts and achievements.”

Needless to say X/Twitter users can’t quite believe what is happening, with one criticising the “endless sycophancy”:

Film and TV producer Franklin Leonard said it was “the most pathetic timeline”:

Writer Dave Keating said it was “excruciating to watch”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said it was “beyond parody”:

And Jonathan Cohn, of the organisation Progressive Mass, said he was “feeling vicarious embarrassment” while watching the video:

It is not clear if the proposal will see Trump handed the award, or if it is merely named after him.

If he’s handed the gong, then it can join the likes of his FIFA Peace Prize, and his trophy for being “the Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal”.

We’re not joking.

