Man ‘tired’ but determined to see UK-wide pub crawl to the end at 10,000th stop

A man on a years-long mission to visit every pub in the UK is “100% determined” to see his quest through to the end, as he marked his 10,000th pub in Edinburgh.

Dale Harvey, whose Great British Pub Crawl began more than four years ago, said he was “tired” but resolute to keep going on his travels around the UK.

On Monday, he arrived at Teuchters in the west end of Edinburgh where he bought a pint of Pilot beer to mark the occasion.

Mr Harvey, who is part of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) national executive, thanked staff and owner Peter Knight.

His pub crawl began in March 2022 as a hobby, intending to visit every pub in Nottinghamshire, but it evolved to become a nationwide challenge.

His journeys across England, Scotland and Wales – where he celebrates the pubs he visits – have generated millions of views on social media.

Speaking to Press Association on Monday, he said the milestone was “surreal”, adding: “When I started four years and three months ago I never expected to reach 10,000 pubs.”

He described Teuchters as “amazing”, saying: “I love everything about Scotland when it comes to their pubs, their culture, their people, their towns.

“Every time I come I’m more and more impressed with the place.”

Asked if the experience is still novel after 10,000 pub visits, he said: “I’m tired. I’m going away on holiday to Fuerteventura for a little sit in the sun and relax.

“But as soon as I get back, I’ll be straight back out on the road and doing it again.”

Mr Harvey said that his Google research indicated there are around 35,000 pubs across the UK, though some of the premises he visits will end up closing down later during the journey.

Asked if he will see the pub crawl through to the end, he said: “Absolutely, 100% determined.

“Because my wife told me I’d never do it. And any time my wife tells me I’ll never do something, that makes me 10 times more determined to go through with it.”

Raising his pint, he said: “Here’s to the next 10,000.

“I’m certainly not going to stop. I’m not going to slow down.

“I’m going to carry on – while there are issues to highlight, I’ll be out there doing this.”

Mr Harvey has also been trying to publicise the pressures faced by licensed businesses, saying that “ever-rising costs” are pushing many to the brink.