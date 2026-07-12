JD Vance's bizarre election fraud analogy backfires instantly

JD Vance tried to use an analogy to explain election fraud denial and it backfired straight away.

In reference to receiving a letter from Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson slamming the Trump administration ’s probe of the city’s 2020 presidential election process and defending the election system, Vance appears to think that the letter somehow proves election fraud.

Attempting to make a point while speaking in Wisconsin, Vance told a little story.

“A couple weeks ago, I get home … and my six-year-old greets me ... and says, ‘Daddy, I’m glad you’re home. I didn’t steal any of the cookies’,” Vance said. “That’s interesting that you volunteered that when I wasn’t even talking about that. Well, of course he stole the cookies.

“So, when I hear a guy protesting out of nowhere, ‘I did not do any election fraud. I did not do any election fraud’, it makes me wonder, why is that guy protesting so aggressively?”

Using his logic, Vance’s analogy pretty quickly came back to bite him.

“Kinda like when Trump denies being friends with Epstein when he wasn’t asked about it?” someone pointed out.

Another asked: “So, by this logic, the people who scream the loudest about ‘election fraud’ are…committing the election fraud.”

Someone else said: “What does he think when someone says out of nowhere, ‘The Epstein files are a hoax?’”

“He is literally describing Trump,” another argued.

“So @JDVance what do you think it meant when Melania, out of the blue and without anyone asking, came out and denied any involvement with Epstein?” someone else asked.

Another said: “Just curious, what are you supposed to say if you actually didn’t do election fraud.”

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