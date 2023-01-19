'One inch of snow' caused these 10 Manchester airport meltdowns

Temperatures have plunged below minus 10C (14F) in parts of the UK with further snow and ice warnings expected.
Travel disruption alerts have also been issued, with Manchester Airport forced to close both runways due to "heavy" snowfall. Their words, not social media's – who believe the closure to be "one of the biggest jokes in the UK".
In the early hours of Thursday morning (19 January), the airport turned to Twitter to announce the temporary closure, writing: "Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.
"Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.
"Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information."
Just a few hours later – before 9am – the airport informed passengers that "operations have resumed".
The brief flight disruption soon spiralled online, with many people ripping into the cautionary measures.
One person hilariously said they've seen "thicker strips of Rizla paper," while another whipped out a tape measure to show how much snow there actually is – or lack of.
A third said they had seen more dusting in an episode of the Great British Bake Off.
\u201cHearing of major delays at Manchester airport because of heavy snow\u201d— mush (@mush) 1674117379
\u201cManchester airport has closed both runways because of 0.2 inches of snow again\u201d— tez (@tez) 1674112841
\u201cWhen Manchester Airport says "heavy snow" its barely an inch! 2 hour delay on the plane\ud83d\ude44 #manchsterairport #Manchester #snowfall @manairport\u201d— C A N D I C E (@C A N D I C E) 1674115649
\u201cHeavy snow at Manchester Airport, I have seen more cocaine in the city centre than what is here \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Brian (@Brian) 1674122645
\u201cUK really needs to invest more in infrastructure. Manchester Airport closed coz of a light dusting of snow and in summer time, the trains are cancelled because the tracks get too hot and expand. Yet all other places around the world with extreme weather always seem to cope\u201d— Oli Gallagher (@Oli Gallagher) 1674117364
\u201cIt's looking good at Manchester Airport \ud83e\udd1e\ud83c\udffb\u201d— dec (@dec) 1674117182
\u201cManchester airport has to be one of the biggest jokes in the UK right now. I\u2019ve seen more dusting on the Great British bake-off.\u201d— Geo Heat (@Geo Heat) 1674122105
\u201cManchester airport in 0.1' of snow: Shuts down 2 terminals\n\nAirports in sweden: Let's go!!!!\n\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\u201d— FashionPOD (@FashionPOD) 1674117916
\u201cI\u2019ve saw thicker strips of rizla paper than the snow laid here at Manchester airport yet they close the runways. We really are absolute fannys of a country. 2 Stella\u2019s deep already at \u00a34 a bottle, holiday spends going down by the minute And the wife beater vest is being ironed\u201d— Lew shildrick (@Lew shildrick) 1674115608
\u201cSeeing Manchester Airport shut because of snow obviously makes me run into garden to crunch all the snow \ud83d\ude02\nHow disappointing in Wigan. \ud83d\ude29\u201d— Claire Hannah (@Claire Hannah) 1674117246
The Met Office have also issued a string of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice after a major incident was declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding.
The warnings covering northern and south-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales suggest there may be "further wintry showers bringing disruption from ice and snow" while an ice warning is also in place for the south west of England.
They run until noon on Thursday in Wales and the north of Scotland while the ice warning lasts until 10am in England.
Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told PA: "Parts of north-west Scotland still have 34cm of snow lying, elsewhere this is around 9cm, and in sites across Northern Ireland we’ve got 7cm, and in Wales as well.
"The main thing elsewhere is frost and ice, showers are focused towards the north and west of the UK, so elsewhere a frosty and icy, but dry start.
"Lighter winds in the south on Thursday, so it’s not going to feel quite as raw, even though temperatures are still cold, there will be less of a wind chill effect.
"Gradually it will turn less cold over the next few days, we hold onto it generally today and tomorrow, but into the weekend Atlantic air starts to come in, bringing temperatures up to double figures."
