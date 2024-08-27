Manchester pledges ‘good party right across city’ when Oasis perform next summer

Manchester is looking to celebrate the six dates Oasis will perform across the city next summer with “lots of events and activities”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who were born in the city, confirmed on Tuesday that Heaton Park would host gigs on July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26 as part of their Oasis Live 25 tour.

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, who represents the Burnage ward, where the brothers grew up, said the news was “massive”.

It's great for the city, the city's changed a lot since Oasis were last together ... but we'll still be really happy to be host to the two Burnage boys as they reunite and come together in (council-run) Heaton Park Bev Craig, Manchester City Council

She said: “I think Oasis is one of Manchester’s most iconic bands in the modern age, and obviously we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure that this could come off, and that they’d be able to play in Manchester in a fantastic homecoming gig.

“And I think it’s just really, really great. It’s great for the city, the city’s changed a lot since Oasis were last together, hopefully significantly for the better on the world stage, but we’ll still be really happy to be host to the two Burnage boys as they reunite and come together in (council-run) Heaton Park.”

Ms Craig said the council and other services were “well drilled” at hosting big events and that she was “sure there’ll be lots of businesses that will benefit from our hospitality sector”.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher pictured at Manchester City’s Maine Road football stadium (Peter Wilcock/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Peter Wilcock

She added: “I think the whole city will be excited next summer, and I think we’ll no doubt see lots of events and activities that will sit alongside this and really, I think, celebrate it for the moment that it is.

“People have been talking about Oasis getting back together for 15 years now. So I think, I think for sure, there’ll be a lot of activity that will go on across next summer that will celebrate and be on hand for people that have travelled to the city to come and watch them outside of the gig.

“So I think we’ll make sure that we put on a good party right across the city for people to enjoy.”

There's also a lot of exciting new and emerging artists that we're desperate to make sure come through, and to make sure that the next generation of musicians in this country can come from humble beginnings and continue to conquer the world stage Bev Craig, Manchester City Council

But she said that outside of Oasis playing together for the first time since 2009, there was other work to be done.

Ms Craig said: “There’s also a lot of exciting new and emerging artists that we’re desperate to make sure come through, and to make sure that the next generation of musicians in this country can come from humble beginnings and continue to conquer the world stage.

“My message is that Manchester was known for its music, but we’re still known for our music, and we’re still working to support our grassroots sectors, to make sure that we’re developing the talents of tomorrow too.”