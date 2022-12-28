'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is handing out free tips on how to survive prison

No-one’s checked in on America’s least favourite ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli in a while, and it now turns out he’s giving out tips on how to survive prison.

Shkreli was released from prison earlier this year after being found guilty of committing securities fraud and defrauding investors in 2017.

The 39-year-old is most well-known for purchasing and raising the price of live-saving anti-parasitic and HIV/AIDS medication Daraprim from $13.50 to $750.

Now, he’s been advising Sam Bankman-Fried on potential prison time, as the disgraced FTX founder was extradited to the US from the Bahamas on 21 December and then released on $250m bail while awaiting trial.

FTX collapsed in November after it was revealed that several top executives had allegedly used billions of dollars in customer deposits to make risky trades through hedge fund Alameda Research, purchase luxury real estate and fund political campaigns.

Speaking to crypto journalist Laura Shin on her podcast Unchained, Shkreli said that he thinks Bankman-Fried "isn't exactly gonna be somebody that fits into prison."

"You know, my advice for him includes shaving his head, my advice for him includes deepening his voice," Shkreli said.

"Sam is going to have a lot of issues because he is a bit of an effeminate guy, and his demeanor, some people say autistic sort of sense or sensibility is not something that goes over well in prison."

Shkreli shared his tips for the FTX founder Drew Angerer/Getty Images





"He probably should no longer say that he's from Stanford or something," Shkreli went on to say. "He can say that he's from Oakland, I think that people would rather hear him lie than hear the truth.”

He added: "Even if they know it's a bit of a lie, he should probably start to reinvent his background and history because the rich white kid from a good neighborhood — that story doesn't sound great."