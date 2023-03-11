GB News scores own goal in Gary Lineker Match of the Day drama

GB News has scored an absolute own goal in its attempts to capitalise on the Gary Lineker drama.

Pundits dropped out of Match of the Day today after BBC asked Lineker to "step back from presenting duties over his social media comments about the government's asylum policy on small boats. The former England striker compared the government’s language in launching the policy with 1930s Germany.

The show is still set to go ahead, albeit without punditry, so GB News announced they would make their own version, hosted by Mark Dolan and Patrick Christys.

The show was announced earlier today with Dolan saying "we are the people's channel and people need commentary".

"We won't be able to show recorded footage of goals or anything like that," he admitted but added there will be "top level punditry" without political commentary.

The only problem? As Dolan himself alluded to, they don't have any sporting rights so won't be able to show viewers any football action.

indy100 has contacted GB News to comment on this story.

