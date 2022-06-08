Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, armed with an AR-15 style gun, and committed one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history.

The mass murder killing nineteen students and two teachers has reignited debate surrounding gun laws in the United States. Ramos' purchase of his guns was legal as he had turned 18 a week beforehand and had no criminal charges.

Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher who was shot in his classroom where all of his students died, has vowed to not let his students' and colleagues' deaths be meaningless.

"I will go to the end of the world to make sure things get changed. If that's what I have to do for the rest of my life, I will do it."

Meanwhile, Uvalde-born and raised, Matthew McConaughey has delivered an emotional speech at the White House press briefing outlining his view that gun laws need to be tightened.

"We want secure and safe schools, and we want gun laws that won't make it so easy for the bad guys to get these damn guns," he said.

The 52-year old actor also acknowledged how divided the nation is on gun control, but reminded that the country is united in wanting to end mass shootings and that things cannot continue as they are.

He added; "As divided as our country is, this gun responsibility issue is one that we agree on more than we don't. It really is."

Hoping to sway those that are sceptical of gun laws, he insisted that they would not be a step back but a "step forward for a civil society and the second amendment".

McConaughey also brought the victims of the massacre to the forefront of his speech and how devastating the loss of these people is, by paying attention to three students in particular.

(Left to right) Alithea Ramirez, Maite Rodriguez, and Ellia Garcia were all murdered during the Uvalde school shooting last month. Texas Tribune / Fox News

10-year-old victim Alithea Ramirez, daughter to Ryan and Jessica Ramirez, wanted to go to art school in Paris to "share her art with the world". McConaughey held up a drawing from Alithea, a self-portrait of her friend, in heaven, watching her draw the picture.

Maite Rodriguez wanted to be a marine biologist, and was already in contact with Corpus Christi University of A&M for her future college enrolment despite being only 10. She was so passionate about the environment, that she wore green converse shoes with a heart hand-drawn onto the right toe as a symbol of her love for nature. "These are the same green converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her at the shooting", said McConoughey, slamming his fist on the speaker's podium.

Ellie Garcia, 10-year-old daughter of Stephen and Jennifer, had been preparing to read a verse from the bible for her church's Wednesday night service. "That's who Ellie was becoming," he said. "But she never got to read it."

Understandably, McConaughey struggled to keep his composure during the speech.

This perhaps makes it more surprising when, as he is leaving the press briefing, a reporter asks if he was "grandstanding" by making the speech.





Many have supported the actor's speech, but others have criticised it, claiming that he often sensationalises guns in his acting roles.





One tweet points out that these movie roles are usually fiction-based and that it's wrong to view them as though they depict the actor in real life.

"Uh, it’s a f****** movie. Are we being f****** serious right now???"

Another pointed out the emotional connection McConaughey has to Uvalde, and the emotional, human side of the mass murder that he highlighted (as shown by how he dedicated a significant portion of his speech to talking about the three young girls).

"He’s from Uvalde. He was invited to speak about children and their dreams. Did he say he wanted guns taken away? No. You should watch it. I’ll pray for you and your heart."

