McDonald's is bringing back a classic menu item for America's 250th birthday

McDonald's is set to revive its iconic fried apple pies, bringing them back to menus across the United States for the first time in over three decades. The nostalgic treat will be available for a limited period from 23 June, coinciding with the nation's 250th birthday celebrations.

The fast-food giant joins several other chains in offering special 'semiquincentennial' treats. Burger King recently unveiled its Firecracker Cookie Pie, featuring a sugar cookie crust and red, white and blue star-shaped sprinkles. Sonic is offering a red, white and blue slush float for \$2.50, while Hardee's features an iced Star-Spangled Biscuit with red and blue sprinkles.

The original fried apple pie, a rectangular delight served in a cardboard sleeve, was first introduced in 1968, the same year as the Big Mac. Developed by Tennessee franchisee Litton Cochran, its debut coincided with a period of significant social and political upheaval in America.

However, the fried version was largely replaced by a baked alternative in 1992 across most of the US, a move prompted by growing consumer health awareness. This change occurred in the same year the US Department of Agriculture published its first food guide pyramid. Despite its disappearance from most American menus, the fried apple pie has remained a staple in some international markets, including Mexico, Australia, and China.

Interestingly, the baked apple pie contains 230 calories, which is 10 more than its fried predecessor, according to the company's website. This is comparable to a cup of boiled lentils, a single almond Snickers bar, or a grande coffee Frappuccino from Starbucks, according to publicly available nutrition information.

The enduring affection for the original is evident, with 130 members actively campaigning in the Facebook group 'Bring Back the Original McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie'. McDonald's states it uses 170 million American-grown apples annually in its US stores.

To further mark the occasion, a colossal 35-foot fried apple pie installation, roughly the height of a three-storey house and comparable to some species of palm trees, is being erected on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, near McDonald's Chicago headquarters. This temporary landmark will remain in place until 4 July.

The limited-time return offers a taste of nostalgia for many and a novel experience for new generations, celebrating a quarter-millennium of American history with a classic treat.