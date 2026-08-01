Donald Trump has come in for criticism on social media after claiming that no-one has ever received more abuse than him "in the history of our country”.

The president was speaking during a cabinet meeting at Camp David when he made the claim.

It came when Trump was asked by reporters about the $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization fund". The "anti-weaponization" fund originated from a legal settlement between Trump and the Justice Department over his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and is intended to benefit Trump allies who claim unfair targeting by the federal government, including those involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump said: "I wasn't covered by that fund. I don't want to be covered by the fund.”

He added: “I probably was abused more than anybody in the history of our country, but I wasn't looking for that…”

The comments were quickly derided by his critics on social media.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Four US presidents were assassinated."





Ron Filipowski wrote: "At the start of the Civil War, there were 4 million people who were enslaved in the US. Families were separated so some members could be sold to plantations in other parts of the country, including children."

"A malignant narcissist, a sociopath, and the biggest crybaby in the history of the world, all wrapped up in one," commented Joe Walsh.





Amy McGrath wrote: "Well, if you knew absolutely nothing about American history, you might think this."





"When you've never heard of slavery," another added.





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