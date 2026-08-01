Donald Trump has, once again, given a warning about his intentions to seek a third term in office despite it being against the US constitution.

In case you missed it, over recent times Trump has been floating the idea of seeking a further term.

The 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once."

However, that has not stopped Trump from speaking about his intentions of running for president again.

Recently, he posted a series of bizarre, and worrying, AI memes of himself wearing hats with a 2028 campaign slogan as part of a wild posting spree on Truth Social.

Trump previously came out and said that he aims to be the "next president" and also previously suggested he may even be president ‘in 2026 or 2032’.

The latest example came during an interview on Real America's Voice, where Trump said: "I'd love to be the next guy in office."

A clip of the moment was shared by the Headquarters account on social media.

Meanwhile, new approval rating figures out this week may well make for uncomfortable reading for Trump and his team.

New CNN/SSRS polling has an overall 8 per cent disapproval rating among this voter demographic, based on 46 per cent approving and 54 per cent disapproving.

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