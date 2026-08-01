Hunter Biden has spoken out against Donald Trump and MAGA, calling out perceived hypocrisy surrounding the ‘Sleepy Joe’ moniker used to criticise his father, Joe Biden, while he was in office.

Trump and his supporters had previously accused Joe Biden of falling asleep on the job. However, over recent times, Trump has appeared to fall asleep many times in public .

Hunter Biden appeared on the Macrodosing podcast and asked why the same scrutiny isn’t applied to Trump – arguing that the public should be calling for the 25th Amendment if that same logic were to be applied to the president.

Biden said: “This whole Sleepy Joe thing. If that’s the standard, then why aren’t we having the 25th Amendment right now?”

Biden added: “The man literally falls asleep in a room full of his entire cabinet sitting behind the Resolute Desk and that is not an exaggeration or unfair. You literally can look at the tape of him with an entire cabinet behind him sitting in a chair and he’s sleeping, he’s out.”

It comes after Hunter Biden was praised for his “gracious” response to the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham .

On 11 July, at the age of 71, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly after returning from an official visit to Ukraine.

People from across the political spectrum have been paying tributes to the senator, who was a critic turned ally of Donald Trump .

Hunter Biden also had a hilarious response to some eyebrow-raising remarks JD Vance recently made about Joe Biden eating ice cream.

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