Hunter Biden had a hilarious response to some eyebrow-raising remarks JD Vance recently made about Joe Biden eating ice cream.

A segment from an appearance of the vice-president JD Vance on Joe Rogan’s podcast went viral recently, after Vance appeared to suggest that former president Joe Biden ate ice cream in a “suggestive” way .

The rather odd comment quickly gained traction on social media as people questioned why Vance would even bring something like that up about Donald Trump’s predecessor.

Now, the son of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, has chimed in with a hilarious response, posting a picture on X/Twitter of himself eating an ice cream and writing: “Hey @JDVance. I wish I knew how to quit you.”

In the image, he is standing in front of a Physicians for Reproductive Health advertisement advocating for “abortion access”, “trans health care” and “the right to do what you want with your own body”.

He also added in a subsequent post, “You all realize that it’s National Ice Cream Day, right?”

“LMAOOOO Don't show JD Vance this photo!” someone commented.

Another said: “Troll level: Master.”

One account said: “Hunter is owning JD Vance…in style! I love it.”

Someone else mocked: “JD gonna like this too much.”

A little while later, Biden posted a picture of both himself and his father eating ice cream to celebrate Spain winning the World Cup, beating Argentina.

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