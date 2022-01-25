McDonald's is adding chicken Big Mac to UK menu - and Brits can't wait to try it

Attention McDonald's lovers.
The fast food chain has announced that they are adding a chicken version of their iconic Big Mac burger to their UK menu, and Brits can't wait to try it.
The iconic Big Mac has two beef patties, slices of cheese, lettuce, pickles and of course the Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun.
The new sandwich will swap the beef patties for crispy chicken.
The chicken Big Mac is already available in other countries such as Australia and the United Arab Emirates, but it is the first time the item has been added to the UK menu.
The new twist on a culinary fast food classic will be available from February 2 in over 1,300 UK restaurants and customers can expect to pay £4.09 for the burger - slightly more pricey than the original Big Mac, at an extra 50p more.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
As well as costing more money, the chicken Big Mac also has more calories (544) than the original Big Mac which has 508 calories.
But if you want to give the chicken Big Mac a try, it's better to buy it sooner rather than later because it's only available for a limited time until March 15.
News of the chicken Big Mac dropped on the McDonald's UK Twitter account.
This is BIG. \n#ChickenBigMac\n2.2.22pic.twitter.com/k8xxaw5y1Z— McDonald's UK (@McDonald's UK) 1643108411
Of course, McDonald's fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new addition to the menu.
Plenty of people were hyped to give the chicken Big Mac a taste.
THIS IS WHAT I\u2019VE BEEN DREAMING OF.https://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Sistren (@Sistren) 1643127659
i\u2019m too excited for this it\u2019s kinda a jokehttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— megi (@megi) 1643127574
The chicken big mac is something I didn't know i needed pic.twitter.com/YPsZpJP1oM— Rebekka-Mary Darling (@Rebekka-Mary Darling) 1643123995
McDonald's adding a chicken big mac to the menu. Highlight of the week— Lauren (@Lauren) 1643110182
deleted all my food apps and signed up for the gym again only to be told there\u2019s a new chicken big mac. wtfpic.twitter.com/4oZ7NX71jE— \ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd92\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd86 (@\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd92\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd86) 1643094614
Potential game changerhttps://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Toby Reed (@Toby Reed) 1643127037
Being perfectly honest I will most likely buy 3 on opening dayhttps://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Stewart (@Stewart) 1643128199
Though it seems others needed more convincing...
sorry but that chicken big mac is one of the saddest looking things I\u2019ve ever seenpic.twitter.com/PjIYbOQgxU— Parker (@Parker) 1643120996
Okay but isn\u2019t a chicken Big Mac just a McChicken sandwich with a bun in between and Big Mac sauce— Nikki (@Nikki) 1643127917
probably an unpopular opinion but a chicken Big Mac just seems beyond wrong— minister for airfryers \u2728 (@minister for airfryers \u2728) 1643125535
While some still can't get over the fact that McDonald's recently announced they were removing Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps from their breakfast menu.
Though there is some good news as some food favourites are returning to the menu from February 2, including the double Big Mac, mozzarella dippers, the Chicken Legend, along with the Galaxy chocolate and salted caramel McFlurries.
McDonald's finally doing a proper chicken big mac but discontinuing breakfast bagels. The lord giveth and he taketh away.— A New Chapter - Children's Bookstore (@A New Chapter - Children's Bookstore) 1643126628
If I wanted a chicken burger I\u2019d go to kfc. Bring back the breakfast wraps. This is a hill I\u2019m prepared to die onhttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Billy Downey (@Billy Downey) 1643126920
Would rather have a breakfast bagelhttps://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— \ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd56 \ud835\udd3c\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd62\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd65 \u2119\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd65 (@\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd56 \ud835\udd3c\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd62\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd65 \u2119\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd65) 1643127077
They take away the bagels and breakfast wrap to give us a chicken Big Mac?pic.twitter.com/2ANXx7axMz— Georginho \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f (@Georginho \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f) 1643094421
Don't let this make you forget our fallen brothers the breakfast wrap and bagel. \n@McDonaldsUK\n#JusticeForBreakfast\n#McDonaldshttps://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Josh (@Josh) 1643128153
Is this what you got rid of the breakfast bagels for?????https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— Bri \ud83e\udd96\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf2 (@Bri \ud83e\udd96\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf2) 1643119420
While some people are debating whether the chicken Big Mac should instead be renamed as the "Chick Mac."
So it's a Chick Mac? https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— JB (@JB) 1643127161
Pissing me off that this isn\u2019t called a chick machttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— jade \u2661 (@jade \u2661) 1643127110
why not call it the chick machttps://twitter.com/mcdonaldsuk/status/1485930494864863239\u00a0\u2026— paige (@paige) 1643126209
Elsewhere, McDonald's recently pleased their vegan customers by bringing out their vegan McPlant burger in January.
They also announced a new loyalty scheme called MyMcDonald’s Rewards, where customers can earn points every time they order and the reward points can be exchanged for free meals or a charity donation if they are feeling generous.
Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy