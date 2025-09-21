McFly’s Tom Fletcher writes book about Pudsey Bear for BBC Children In Need

McFly singer and children’s author Tom Fletcher has written a book in support of BBC Children In Need that celebrates 40 years of Pudsey Bear.

Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope follows a young boy called Jai who, while grieving his father, embarks on a journey of healing with Pudsey, meeting other children who are connected by a golden thread of kindness.

Pudsey And The Thread of Hope front cover (Penguin/PA)

Fletcher, 40, said: “I was so excited to be asked to write this magical story that brings Pudsey and his wonderful qualities to life on the page.

“Across the UK, children and young people are facing impossible challenges without anyone to turn to.

“But everyone needs a thread of hope, and I hope that, together, through this book, we can raise money that helps provide support, connection, and care – when it matters most.”

Pudsey Bear, the Children In Need mascot known for his yellow fur and colourful bandana, first came to life in 1985, created by BBC graphic designer Joanna Lane.

Fletcher has written children’s books including The Dinosaur That Pooped A Planet! (2013) and There’s A Monster In Your Book (2017) as well as The Christmasaurus series.

He has also written a musical about Paddington Bear, which will debut at London’s Savoy Theatre on November 1.

Sir Terry Wogan with Pudsey Bear (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

BBC Children In Need, which has an annual telethon in autumn, funds vital support for children and young people struggling with challenges caused by mental health, poverty, social inequality and family-related issues.

Claire Hoyle, chief campaigns and engagement officer at BBC Children in Need, said: “Pudsey has always been a symbol of hope and resilience for children across the UK. Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope beautifully captures the spirit of what we stand for – helping children feel seen, supported and empowered. We’re thrilled to see Pudsey’s story brought to life in such a heartfelt way.”

Joe Marriott, picture-book publisher at Puffin, added: “Puffin is thrilled to be publishing this magical story from the imagination of beloved storyteller Tom Fletcher. We’re proud to be working with Tom to help raise awareness of the wonderful and important work that Children In Need do, and to be sharing this heartwarming and hopeful story.”

Puffin will give £1 for every paperback copy sold in the UK and Ireland to BBC Children In Need.

Written by Fletcher and illustrated by Joris Bergmans for Creative Conspiracy, the book will be published on November 6 2025 and is available for pre-order.