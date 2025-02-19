Medal given to Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker after destroying Death Star on sale

A medal given to Luke Skywalker after he destroyed the Death Star in Star Wars is on sale for 300,000 to 600,000 US dollars (£238,000 to £476,000).

Propstore is selling the Medal of Yavin, which was worn by the future Jedi master Luke (Mark Hamill) during the first film in the franchise after he was presented with it by his sister Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

The medal is also believed to have been worn by Harrison Ford – who played swashbuckling adventurer Han Solo – during rehearsals for the 1977 film, later retitled, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Medal of Yavin (Propstore/PA)

Propstore claims it is the “first and only medal to be offered for public sale” after its team researched the prop, and said it comes from the collection of props master Gerard Bourke, who worked on the original Star Wars films.

In the movie, thanks to the efforts of rebels finding the plans for the Death Star, Luke blows up the planet-destroying weapon, which is later rebuilt in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi.

After fan complaints that alien character Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) was not also given a medal, he was handed the bravery honour during 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker.

Also being sold is the Wookie’s bowcaster, featured in all three films in the original trilogy, including 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, which Propstore called “one of the rarest Star Wars hero props in existence”.

A real Horton crossbow was modified to give it a futuristic yet battle-worn look so it could serve as a laser weapon.

Some of the components have been removed and missing parts have been recreated, according to the auctioneer.

Chewbacca’s Bowcaster (Propstore/PA)

It is going on sale with an estimated value of 250,000 to 500,000 US dollars (£198,000 to £397,000)

Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief operating officer, said: “Propstore is thrilled to bring these incredible Star Wars props to auction and for fans to see them for the first time in many years.

“Principal character pieces from the original trilogy are extremely rare and highly sought after.

“Each of these treasures holds a special place in cinematic history, and we are excited to see them find new homes where they will be appreciated and preserved for years to come.”

Star Wars, originally filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, has turned into a huge franchise, spawning prequels, sequels and spin-off shows including The Mandalorian, Andor and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles takes place from March 26 to 28.