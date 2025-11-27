The best Thanksgiving 2025 memes as millions celebrate across the US

Thanksgiving is upon us once again and as ever, the fourth Thursday of November is a chance to celebrate and show gratitude for what we have, surrounded by those we love.

The holiday itself originates from 1621 and a feast that took place between the European settlers and the Native American Wampanoag tribe.

Today, it is celebrated annually in the United States , Canada, Saint Lucia and Liberia. Other countries such as Brazil, Germany and the Philippines even celebrate it unofficially.

In the US, Thanksgiving is often marked with traditions like a meal (usually centred around a big roasted turkey ) shared between family and friends, football games and parades. It is also immediately followed by Black Friday where there are plenty of savings to be made in shops.

On social media, people have been posting to mark the day. Here are some of the best.

X/Twitter account Pop Base let its followers know that it’s Thanksgiving with a throwback to the iconic Gossip Girl “Whatcha Say” scene.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the official NFL account posted.

Vice President JD Vance wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I'm grateful for all of you, for the people who keep us save, for our incredible country, and most of all for the grace of God and my beautiful family!

“Don't eat too much!”

Elmo said: “It's time for the parade! Elmo is so excited to sing along with everybody! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Dolly Parton also wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving.

“X just added a new like animation for Thanksgiving,” said another, showing how the like heart animation has been changed to a turkey.

Someone else joked: “On my way to Thanksgiving knowing I’m the conspiracy theory uncle now.”

The City of New York’s account joked: “Anyone else grateful to call New York City home and not New Jersey?

“*kidding*

“Wherever you call home, we hope you have a very Happy Thanksgiving!”

A news page posted aerial shots of the insane car traffic near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport the evening before Thanksgiving.

Former US president Barack Obama said: “During this season of giving, let’s do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

A congressman shared: “I don’t know if I want to live in a world where @FlavorFlav is not part of the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

The Daily Show shared a funny clip on how to cope with being around family you don’t agree with.

The Department of Homeland Security marked the day by trying to sign up people to become ICE agents.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.