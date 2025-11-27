It’s been a decade since an accidental Thanksgiving text captured global attention, a moment some even dubbed "the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving".

For the blissfully unaware, it all began when Wanda Dench sent what she thought was a routine family invitation: "Thanksgiving dinner is at my house on Nov. 24 at 3:00pm. Let me know if you’re coming," she wrote, believing the message was going to her grandson.

Instead, it landed in the inbox of 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, as she had no idea her actual grandson had recently changed his number.

His reply quickly had the internet in a chokehold: "You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?" he responded, along with a selfie.

Wanda’s warm response sealed the moment: "Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do...feed every one (sic)."

Jamal posted the exchange on social media, unaware that the sweet mishap would spark an annual tradition, countless collaborations and a friendship watched by millions around the world.

This year marks their 10th Thanksgiving together.

"There was no generation gap at all… like we were just like pals for forever," Wanda, now 68, told the Today Show earlier this week. "That grew into family and love, and I feel so blessed".

Jamal echoed the sentiment: "It’s just amazing to sit back and think that one mistaken text led to so many people’s happiness and joy."

The pair now take turns hosting Thanksgiving, last year at Jamal’s aunt’s house in Phoenix. They've kept the tradition alive, even through life's tough moments, including the loss of Wanda’s husband and her breast cancer diagnosis.

What began as a simple mishap has grown into a tradition that brings comfort and connection, and reminds us how magical unexpected kindness can be.

