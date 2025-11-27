12 magical things to do in Manchester this festive season

If there’s one thing Manchester knows how to do, it’s throw a party – and Christmas is no exception.

This year, the city is going all out: bigger lights, bolder events and a calendar packed with festive fun from now until the New Year. Think mulled wine at the markets, ice-skating under the fairy lights, and immersive shows that’ll transport you straight into the Christmas spirit.

Here’s how to make the most of the city’s most magical time of year:

Skate Manchester, Cathedral Gardens – Until 4 January 2026

Manchester’s much-loved outdoor ice rink is back, bringing winter magic to Cathedral Gardens. This year, Skate Manchester promises all the frosty fun of previous years with a few new treats in store, including a fully covered, weatherproof rink (because, well, Manchester weather).

New for 2025 is the 'Skate on and Skate off Pit Stop', a cosy spot serving Aroma by The Caffè Nero Group for anyone in need of a warming coffee, hot chocolate, or mulled wine between laps. There’s even a VIP ticket option with fast-track entry for those who like to skip the queues.

The rink offers something for everyone, from quiet sessions designed for toddlers and those who prefer a calmer skate to discounted tickets for students and community groups. Whether you’re a total beginner or a confident twirler, it’s one of the city’s most joyful winter traditions.

SKATE









The Rat Pack at Christmas, The Bridgewater Hall – 23 December

A swingin’ slice of nostalgia lands at The Bridgewater Hall just before Christmas, as The Definitive Rat Pack returns for its 23rd year. Direct from the West End, the original London cast delivers a smooth blend of festive favourites and Rat Pack classics, from 'White Christmas' and 'Baby, It’s Cold Outside' to 'Mack the Knife' and 'New York, New York'.

Backed by Dean Martin’s Golddiggers and the Manhattan Swing Orchestra, this is an evening of velvet vocals, tuxedo glamour and festive fizz. The ultimate pre-Christmas night out.









Twilight Tales, Freight Island – 13 November to 23 December

Freight Island transforms into a glowing wonderland this winter with Twilight Tales, a family-friendly festive adventure filled with twinkling lights, soundscapes and storytelling.

Little ones can hunt for hidden elves, hop aboard the Twilight Express, or explore the North Pole Playground, while adults soak up the atmosphere (and perhaps a drink or two).

It’s immersive, imaginative, and utterly Instagram-worthy, perfect for those seeking a bit of festive escapism in the heart of the city.









Factory International – Various Events, December to January

Factory International’s winter season is nothing short of spectacular, offering an eclectic mix of art, theatre and immersive experiences. Highlights include:

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) (16 Dec – 11 Jan)

VOGUE: Inventing the Runway (18 Dec – 10 Jan)

The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks (16 Dec – 11 Jan)

Shaun the Sheep’s Circus Show (11 Dec – 4 Jan)

Beyond the headline shows, expect craft workshops, live music, food pop-ups and free community events, plenty of reasons to wrap up and wander down more than once.









Manchester Christmas Markets – Across the City, Until 22 December

Manchester’s world-famous Christmas Markets are now in their 27th year, and they remain one of the most magical ways to experience the season. Over 200 wooden chalets fill nine city-centre locations, serving everything from handmade gifts and local crafts to German bratwurst and mulled wine by the mugful.

You’ll find the festive action at various spots (Albert Square, St Ann’s Square, King Street, Exchange Square, and more) each one with its own character and charm.

Whether you’re browsing for gifts or simply grazing your way through churros, crepes and cocoa, it’s the beating heart of Christmas in Manchester.









The Lowry Hotel Snow Show – Various Dates

The Lowry Hotel is going all-out this Christmas, transforming into an Alpine Lodge escape complete with twinkling décor, live music, and (yes, falling snow).

The festivities kick off with the Let it Snow Show Launch on 27 November, when the hotel’s daily snowfalls officially begin, running twice daily until 27 December. Guests can also unwind with a luxurious Alpine Glow Spa Evening on 5 December, featuring festive cocktails, mini massages, and a sound bath session at RE:TREAT.

And if it’s festive music you’re after, pop by on 7 or 14 December at 12.30pm for live choir performances in the hotel atrium – a cosy, candlelit moment of Christmas calm amid the city buzz.









Lina Stores: Festive Dining & Deli

Lina Stores is bringing a slice of festive Italy to Quay Street this season, with its restaurant, bar and delicatessen all getting in on the celebrations. In the dining room, groups can tuck into a relaxed, share-friendly Natale da Lina feast, four indulgent courses of antipasti, handmade pasta, hearty secondi and classic dolci, all served in that signature mint-green glow.

Next door, Bar Lina keeps the evenings lively with Italian cocktails and a few seasonal twists, perfect for those end-of-year catch-ups. And if you’re heading to a party, or simply want a gift that looks impressively considered, the festive deli is stacked with curated hampers, artisan nougats, pistachio-studded amaretti tins and the bakery’s much-loved panettoni and pandoro in both traditional and seasonal flavours.

You can pick up a ready-made hamper or build your own in-store, with vegan and gluten-free options tucked among the shelves. It’s one of the city’s easiest (and tastiest) ways to bring a bit of Italian sparkle to the season.









Chotto Matte Manchester

This sleek Japanese-Peruvian restaurant unveils a festive menu that’s all about indulgence and sharing. Expect decadent dishes like creamy Wagyu Udon Carbonara, Truffled Lobster, and an impressive Tomahawk Steak dressed with anticucho sauce and truffle teriyaki.

With its glowing décor and statement entrance archway, Chotto Matte might just be Manchester’s most stylish spot for a seasonal feast.





Festive Afternoon Tea at The Refuge, Kimpton Clocktower – Fridays & Saturdays

For a dose of festive glamour, The Refuge’s Winter Garden is serving a special Festive Afternoon Tea every Friday and Saturday throughout December.

Under twinkling lights, guests can enjoy a three-tier spread that blends Christmas nostalgia with modern indulgence – think gin-cured salmon, nori butter and shrimp crumpet, and a braised ox cheek and burnt onion doughnut for savoury fans.

Sweet tooth? You’re covered with caramel pavlova, spiced carrot cake, and a cosy mulled wine cider compote. New for 2025 is the Boozy Hot Chocolate Trolley, a tableside ritual that lets you build your own grown-up hot chocolate.

A perfect winter warm-up in one of Manchester’s most beautiful settings.





Sexy Fish: Neon Fishmas – From 1 December

Sexy Fish turns up the sparkle this season with Neon Fishmas, a bold, glamour-soaked take on festive dining.

The limited-edition Omakase menu brings five waves of signature dishes, with everything from Carlingford oysters and vibrant tiradito to tempura, gyoza, sushi, and a luxe finale of grilled lobster and USDA ribeye. It all wraps up with the show-stopping Sexy Fish Festive Platter, a centrepiece built for celebration.

Prefer to perch at the bar? Their award-winning team has created a run of Don Julio–powered festive cocktails, including a decadent Chocolate Espresso Martini and the warming Cinnamon Butter Marg, a winter twist on a classic that’s pure holiday indulgence.









The Cut & Craft: Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve & Luxury Advent Calendar

The Cut & Craft is rolling out the celebrations in style this year, starting with a lively Boxing Day bottomless brunch, 90 minutes of Whispering Angel rosé, Moët & Chandon Champagne or both, all paired with DJs, entertainment and brunch favourites like flat iron steak and fajitas.

New Year’s Eve brings full-glam energy with dancing showgirls, a midnight countdown and a live set from house icon Julie McKnight, backed by Glitterbox regular Raven Mandella. Dining tickets include Champagne and a three-course menu, while bar guests get bubbles on arrival and a hefty bar tab to see them into 2026.

And for those who like to stretch the festivities right through December, the restaurant’s luxury advent calendar delivers 25 days of indulgence, think Moët, Whispering Angel, signature cocktails, dining treats, candles, fragrances and cosy lifestyle gifts worth over £700.

It’s the kind of advent calendar that makes December feel like a celebration in itself.









Circolo Popolare: New Year’s Eve Golden Lemon Pie

Circolo Popolare has never been shy about drama, and its first Manchester Christmas is no exception.

For New Year’s Eve, chef Alfredo has created a towering, golden-crusted take on the restaurant’s signature lemon meringue pie, nine gleaming inches of citrus custard and fluffy Italian meringue.

It’s the showstopper of the night, served as part of a three-course Italo feast complete with DJs, live music, and the kind of party energy Circolo does best.

Expect silky Vitello Tonnato, truffle-laced pastas and an XL profiterole drenched in warm chocolate before the big golden finale.

If you like your New Year’s Eve loud, lavish and a little outrageous, this is the one.





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.