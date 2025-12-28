Tributes pour in for the daughter of influencer Melissa Mae Carlton following her death

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the daughter of influencer Melissa Mae Carlton after she shared the news of the death of her youngest daughter, Molly.

Melissa announced the devastating loss in an Instagram post, confirming that Molly passed away on Christmas Day.

"On Christmas morning, our sweet Molly girl, and her big sister Abi were reunited," she wrote. "This is the only thing giving me even a small sense of comfort. Molly missed her sister so deeply. She would often ask me, 'Mummy, when is Jesus coming back so Abi can come down?'"

Melissa went on to say that she and her husband Tom "are devastated. In disbelief. Confused and in shock".

"We are exhausted and shaken after a day filled with trauma and heartbreak," she continued. "I feel numb. I cannot yet accept that this is real. I am not ready for this pain".

Melissa, who lost her nine-year-old daughter Abigail to sepsis in April 2024, added: "Last night, through tears, Harry told me that when we boarded the plane to Arizona on Monday, Molly leaned over and told him she wanted to be with Abi. Through sobs, he said, 'She got what she wanted.'"

In a follow-up post, Melissa shared further context amid what she described as "speculation", while also thanking people for their thoughts and prayers.

"I hesitate to share a medical update already because we still don’t have an official diagnosis. But I do feel it’s important to let people know that we have some answers this time," the influencer wrote.

She continued: "The doctors believe Molly had a genetic heart condition and suspect this may have been the case with Abi as well. I’m sharing this because I believe it could be critical information for families who have experienced SUDC (sudden unexpected death in children)."

Condolences soon poured in across social media, with one person writing: "Heartbreaking news. Thoughts with the family during an unimaginably difficult time."

Another added: "Omg this is so hurtful. I can't even imagine what they're feeling right now. May God comfort them."

A third penned: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Holding the Carlton family in my thoughts and prayers during this devastating time. May they find some peace."

