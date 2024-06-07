Who is Miss Alabama 2024? Sara Milliken hits back after being called 'unhealthy'

Miss Alabama winner Sara Milliken has hit back at trolls who have criticised her weight.

The 23-year-old was delighted to learn she won the crown in the National American Miss pageant, with an Instagram post showcasing the achievement.

"I’m so honored to introduce myself as your National American Miss Alabama 2024," she wrote, adding that it was "a dream that has been 8 years in the making."

"I cannot believe I get the opportunity to live it and share it with you through the official Miss Alabama account."

So, who is Sara Milliken?

Sara is a plus-sized model from Atmore, Alabama. She had competed in the competition twice before taking the title on the 2024 Memorial Day. She is also a podcast host on Girls Gotta Glow, a President's Service Award Winner and a mental health advocate. Milliken also founded The Buddy System, advocating for seniors since 2020, and encourages people to bridge the generational gap and create friendships no matter the age.

Following her Miss Alabama win, cruel trolls chimed in about her appearance, prompting Milliken to hit back.

"Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people," she told WKRG.

"Even though I'm not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves."





Criticism across X/Twitter included one US veteran claiming "beauty pageants have turned into mental health pageants."

They continued: "An overweight contestant was crowned Miss Alabama and a biological man was crowned Miss Maryland USA. These decisions send the wrong message to children and contribute to a culture of unhealthy living. We should be teaching our children the importance of health and self-care."

Some unfairly poked fun at Milliken's weight.

Meanwhile, others were much kinder in their responses, with one person writing: "So proud of her! We watched her all weekend and prayed hard that she would come home with that title! She is an amazing, sweet young woman and is going to do great things!"

Another added: "Great to finally not see some 100lb, blonde hair blue eyes who wants world peace win! Congrats to Alabama and this Queen!"

