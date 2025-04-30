Model recalls horrifying discovery under her bed during a solo trip

A model has gone viral on TikTok after recounting a harrowing encounter while travelling alone in Tokyo - discovering a man hiding beneath her hotel bed.

Natalisi Taksisi (@natalisi_) shared the spine-tingling experience with over five million viewers, revealing that she was staying at a “very well-known chain hotel” in Japan’s capital. After returning from a day of sightseeing, she noticed an odd smell lingering in her room.

“At first, I thought it was coming from my hair or maybe the sheets,” she explained. However, the unsettling odour prompted her to investigate further - and what began as a passing joke turned into a real-life nightmare.

"Jokingly, I thought 'what if a dead person is lying under the bed,'" she continued.

However, when she leaned over to have a peek below the bed, she was horrified to see "a pair of eyes" staring back at her.

Panicked, Natalisi screamed for help as the man scrambled out from under the bed and fled the room, leaving behind a USB and charger. Despite immediately contacting hotel staff, she was told that authorities would struggle to track the intruder down as there was no CCTV in the area.

Understandably, Natalisi immediately switched hotels. But what followed was nearly as shocking - no incident report, no update from management, and initially, only a $178 coupon offered as compensation for the $600 stay.

Inevitably, comments from fellow TikTokers flooded the storytime, with one writing: "Sue them. This is insane. It literally could be a reason for PTSD for the rest of your life."

Another penned: "Don't worry mam, your story cost the hotel more than your compensation. Gone viral, then no one will stay there."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "As someone who worked in a 5* luxury hotel before, this is so suspicious."

Indy100 reached out to hotel for comment

