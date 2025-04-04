Japan is on pretty much everyone's bucket list. It's got great food, attractions, and of course, the ever-spectacular cherry blossom.

But, one thing you probably didn't know about Japan is that tattoos are frowned upon, and one TikToker found out the hard way.

Callan Bowl is currently travelling around Japan, and posted a TikTok after he was left baffled by a little-known rule which saw him kicked out of a hotel after three days when they noticed he had a tattoo on his ankle.

"People with tattoos are not allowed in our store", the Google translate app read on the owner's phone, as Bowl zoomed in on the tattoo on his ankle.

And unfortunately it wasn't just a case of the person behind the counter not liking the design; if you have tattoos, you may well find yourself in the same situation in Japan. While it's not illegal, it's generally frowned upon to have them on the show.

They've traditionally been associated with the Yazuka and organised crime, and it's thought many businesses, including spas and gyms, won't let people with visible tattoos through the doors.

"It's pretty common knowledge. I don't agree with it as a tattooed person. But it's their culture, their rules. When in their country you have to respect it and cover them with clothes", one person pointed out.

"I'm going to Japan in July and now I'm panicking", another added.

"Didn't know this was a thing in Japan", someone else wrote.

However, times are changing, and just like in the West, younger generations are more accepting of the inkings - it's often the more traditional locations that set their own rules around them.

Don't forget to do your research.

Why not read...

Japanese tourists pull moonie on Great Wall of China and get deported

Tattoos could be linked with cancer risk, new study finds

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.