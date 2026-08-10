More than 1.6 million people estimated to have attended Fleadh in Belfast

More than 1.6 million people are estimated to have attended the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to have taken place in Belfast.

Footfall cameras across the city centre put attendance at 1,653,999 from Sunday August 2 to Sunday August 9, with Saturday recording the busiest day of the year to date with 289,560 visitors.

The numbers are double those predicted for the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture.

Music from the loyalist community and ethnic minority communities was also showcased in what has been hailed as a diverse Fleadh in the Northern Ireland capital.

It will return to Belfast next summer.

Crowds in Belfast for a week of song, dance and culture (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

Public transport provider Translink counted more than 1.7 million passenger journeys across its bus and rail network during the Fleadh – 620,000 additional journeys compared with the equivalent period last year.

Martina Connolly, chief executive of Belfast One Business Improvement District, which released the final figures recorded by the organisation’s footfall cameras, said it had been a “week like no other” for the city.

She said: “This success has been a true partnership.

“On behalf of my whole team at Belfast One BID, I would like to acknowledge and thank the organisers, Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Belfast City Council, alongside the PSNI and the many partners across the city who worked tirelessly to deliver such a successful and culturally significant event.

“Our business community and their teams also played a vital role, with creative activations, pop-up venues, performances and surprises, working behind the scenes to help create the vibrant, inclusive atmosphere that made the streets of Belfast come alive and drove even more visitors to the festival as a whole.

“Most importantly, this success belongs to the people of Belfast. They embraced the experience, came into the city in huge numbers and created a truly positive and welcoming atmosphere.”

She added: “We know there is more work to do next year to build on this success and ensure a lasting legacy.

“What we have seen so far, and the excitement and hope for next year’s event already, has been incredibly positive for the city.”

Niall McClean, one of the organisers of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann (Rebecca Black/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Rebecca Black

Speaking at the closing event at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, Niall McClean, co-chairman of the organising committee, said the city had shone.

“We’ve brought every single community together and everybody has absolutely loved it,” he said.

“Belfast has shone, the world has come to our doorstep, bringing the biggest numbers ever seen for a Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland described “an extremely complex and intensive policing operation” and commended the positivity of the week.

On what was an unforgettable week for Belfast and Northern Ireland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland alongside event organisers and partner agencies delivered a public safety operation of the highest standards during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann https://t.co/ArCMPvpkdw pic.twitter.com/Y6FwTQJ9v7 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 10, 2026

Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally, who led the policing operation, said there had been “overwhelming positivity”.

“Our officers and staff worked tirelessly to help deliver an event unlike anything previously seen in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The professionalism shown by our officers on the ground, who assisted with the smooth running of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, is a credit to the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the communities they serve.”

He said there was meticulous planning by police and partner agencies to support the event, including traffic and transport and ensuring the safety of those in attendance.

“It was important that Belfast continued to run as normal but with the additional event management with footfall in excess of one million arriving in the city centre,” he said.

Belfast further positioned itself as a wonderful destination for visitors and further demonstrated its ability to deliver world class events Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally

“This was an extremely complex and intensive policing operation, which was ultimately delivered to the highest standards.

“It was clear our officers were warmly received by visitors, spectators and those involved in the events.

“Not only did they minimise any disruption to the city centre, but they certainly added to the overall feel-good factor that continues to emanate following Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“Belfast further positioned itself as a wonderful destination for visitors and further demonstrated its ability to deliver world-class events.

“There was overwhelming positivity throughout Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, alongside our partner agencies played a vital role in its success.”

Translink Group chief executive Gerard Carlin hailed the Fleadh as a “phenomenal success”, adding they were “delighted to play our part in making it such a brilliant occasion for the city and Northern Ireland as a whole”.

Brothers Conall (left) and Daithi Corcoran on the final day of the event (Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

“Delivering transport for an event of this scale required extensive planning, significant capacity enhancements and hundreds of additional bus and rail services,” he said.

“While there were periods of exceptionally high demand, our teams remained focused on adapting to changing travel patterns and doing everything possible to help customers reach their destinations.”

He added: “Our stations including Belfast Grand Central, Lanyon Place and Laganside, played a major part in this operation as welcoming gateways into the city centre – the craic was terrific with many impromptu musical performances across our network to the delight of passengers and staff.

“Planning is already under way for its welcome return next year and we will use the experience of the past week to help shape our 2027 transport plan when Translink will once again be ready to make it an event everyone can be proud of.”