Taylor Swift songs removed from Donald Trump campaign social media accounts

Taylor Swift fans have been mocking Donald Trump's campaign team account after they used the pop star's song in a video and the sound was subsequently removed.

In the video posted by @TeamTrump to its 14 million followers where it shows the US president and first lady Melania Trump standing on a balcony watching fireworks with the text, "Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president.”

The clip, posted six days ago, used Swift's song 'August' and in the caption read, "I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august."

But it didn't take long for Swifties to notice that the song has since been removed from the post, and in the audio section it reads, "This sound is not available."

TikTok/teamtrump

"The copyright owner hasn’t made this sound available in your country," it reads in U.S. version of the TikTok, as reported by The Independent.

Swift's fans have been flooding the video's comment section to mock Trump

"TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO QUEEEEEEN," one person said.

A second person wrote, "sorry what was that? cant hear the song."

"LOOK AROUND EVERYBODY ON MUTE," a third person added.

This isn't the only song of Swift's that has been removed by Team Trump TikTok account, as the pop star's song 'Father Figure' was removed from a video the account posted back in November.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Furthemore, a sound was also removed from a video posted by Team Trump on August 6 with the text, "Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the color of the Republican Party."

Swift has not spoken publicly about Trump recently but previously, she endorsed Trump's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The 36-year-old first spoke out about her political views back in 2018 ahead of the midterm elections where she endorsed Democrat candidates. In response, Trump said, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now, OK?”

Meanwhile, Swift married NFL player Travis Kelce last month at Madison Square Garden and the venue announced the news with huge pink screens outside the iconic Manhattan arena declaring "JUST&T MARRIED."

To which the official White House account posted an AI-generated image of pink billboards reading "IT’S HAPPENED!!!" and "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT".

Elsewhere, singer Katy Perry hit out against Trump's White House after the official TikTok account used her song 'Firework' in a video regarding military strikes.

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