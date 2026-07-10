Mr World Record: Pitbull recognised for largest gathering of people in bald caps

Pitbull has set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

The Latin hip hop artist, 45, was recognised with the achievement after 22,141 fans were counted wearing the caps ahead of his British Summer Time (BST) headline set in Hyde Park on Friday evening.

Speaking before his certificate was presented, Pitbull said: “Record breaking, record making, history in the making.

“Thank you London, thank you to the fans, thank you Hyde Park, thank you to the Bald-es.”

Pitbull set the record as the first person to attempt the feat under official adjudication, meaning there was no previous record to beat (Dave Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Dave Parry

Mr Worldwide, real name Armando Christian Perez, was presented with the Guinness World Record certificate by Greg James after the BBC Radio 1 presenter came up with the idea earlier this year and texted the singer on air.

Pitbull set the record as the first person to attempt the feat under official adjudication, meaning there was no previous record to beat.

Announcing the start of the count earlier in the day, James said: “Today, thousands of you are about to take part in an official Guinness World Record.

“This could, it be could be the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps that’s ever taken place in the history of the world, ever, ever, ever.

“And we would love to present Mr Three Oh Five, Mr Worldwide, check it in, check it out, Dale with a certificate to say that he is a world record holder today but that relies on all of you taking this very seriously.”

Pitbull fans, known as Bald-es, rushed to the main stage in their bald caps at the festival in order to be counted as temperatures were forecast to hit 31C in the capital.

A trend has seen Pitbull fans dress as the singer for his concerts (Ian West/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ian West

Many sported the singer’s signature black aviators and stick on black goatees, juggling pints of drink as they carried inflatable globes.

James added: “Quickly though, are there any actual bald people here?

“You do need, sir, you do need a bald cap on your bald head for this to count. You will not be counted.

“I know you’re bald and I know you’ve gone through a lot, but this won’t count.”

It comes after fans began a trend of attending Pitbull’s concerts dressing up as him, sporting suits, aviator glasses and bald caps.

The trend has gone viral in recent years, with videos of audience-packed arenas full of bald cap wearing fans singing his songs back at him.

People take part in a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps ahead of Pitbull’s headlining show at BST Hyde Park (Dave Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Dave Parry

Prior to Friday’s gig, the singer and festival organisers had appealed for volunteers to count bald caps in the crowd.

Supermarket chain Aldi also supplied 300 caps to Mr Worldwide fans outside the London park and temporarily rebranded itself as “Baldi”.

The rapper is among the roster of all-male main stage headliners performing at the festival this year, following on from shows by US band Maroon 5, folk pop group Mumford And Sons and an upcoming set from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Miami-born Pitbull is best known for the songs Fireball, Timber, Time Of Our Lives, On The Floor, Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment and Don’t Stop The Party.