Biohacker Bryan Johnson just made major advancements in endometriosis care

Whether you love him or loathe him, Bryan Johnson has become a permanent fixture in the wellness space.

His unconventional 'don't die' approach to health has left him at the centre of controversies plenty of times, but the tide may finally be turning for the 48-year-old, who has more recently turned his attention to a world away from his own: female health.

Back in May, he vowed to make his girlfriend, Kate Tolo, "the most measured female in history", after the pair discovered that she was experiencing symptoms of suspected endometriosis.

The condition is characterised as "long-term and painful", where "tissue similar to the lining of the womb (uterus) grows in other places, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvis".





Bryan Johnson/X

For the 10 per cent of all women that have it, symptoms can include debilitating periods, fertility issues, and fatigue, sometimes requiring surgery. There is currently no known cure.

"Approx 190 million women have this. We’re looking into it", Johnson penned on Instagram at the time.

Now, he's shared a major update that could help millions of other women advocate for themselves - and non-invasive diagnosis methods.

Noting that the average diagnosis time is 6.6 years, Johnson insists Tolo got hers within 42 days, through imaging, blood, and AI.

"Men, to get you on the same page, having endo is akin to an alien growing in your guts and balls, self replicating, and glueing everything together. Causing you constant pain and discomfort", he penned.

Johnson noted that for many women, the traditional route of invasive ultrasounds and MRIs can often miss it.





Not only did he lay out a protocol for other women hoping to move their care for endometriosis forward (which included requesting an endo-specific ultrasound alongside other newer, still-studied methods), but revealed their testing also uncovered suspected PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome) and adenomyosis.

While Johnson's biohacks have often appeared self-absorbed to outsiders, this shift in perspective has been enough for some to change their tune on him.

"Bryan and Kate, thank you for doing this work. As a woman who has spent 25 years doing her own bio hacking to get diagnosed and then treat her own PMOS, your research here will be invaluable to women", one person wrote.

"I’m gonna need every billionaire to assign themselves one poorly understood medical condition affecting primarily women please", another joked, while a third added: "He’s become so much more human and likeable since falling in love with this woman."

Johnson now insists 'phase two' of his mission to help find a cure for female health conditions such as endometriosis has begun.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



