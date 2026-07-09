White House bizarre 'Daddy's Home' post sends internet spiralling

When it comes to social media posts, The White House has been some interesting content from a ‘ Captcha’ meme of Trump as a ‘patriot’ to an AI video of the Republican dumping excrement on protesters.

Now it's latest post sees them sharing an image of Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, with Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack and US political advisor Stephen Miller.

The group were up on stage giving a press conference following the conclusion of the summit on Wednesday (July 8).

Sharing the image, the official White House account wrote the caption, "DADDY'S HOME."

There have been plenty of reactions to the White House's post on social media, with people deeming the "DADDY'S HOME" caption as "cringe" and an "embarassment."

One person said, "The US is a parody of itself."





"This is so cringe!!" a second person said.





A third person added, "Days since the White House was a national embarrassment: 0"

It's not the first time the White House has referred to Trump as "Daddy".

At a Nato summit back in 2025, the White House has released a video of Trump's highlights from the conference, to the tune of 'Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)', by Usher.

It came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday remarked to Trump, "Then daddy has to sometimes use strong language," after Trump Trump had compared the Israel-Iran conflict to "two kids in a schoolyard."

Elsewhere at the summit, Trump renewed his desire for US to take over Greenland insisting it's “for the protection of the world.”

Trump has even hinted at the possibility of pulling US troops out of Europe over the ongoing dispute regarding the semi-autonomous Danish territory as Nato allies in the region have pushed back on the matter.

“We took Greenland and then stupidly we gave it back. We shouldn’t have given it back to them because we’re the ones that need it. We need it for the protection of the world — not just the United States,” Trump said.

But Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen has hit back against Trump's Greenland ambitions, making clear the territory is not for sale and that her country is ready to defend "every inch of NATO", including their own.

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