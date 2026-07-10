Erling Haaland prompts 'Scandi Summer' trend - and Norway are offering one-year visas

We wish we could say that World Cup fever has swept the globe, but truthfully, there's only one player at the front and centre of everyone's minds right now: Erling Haaland.

Norway's MVP has helped bring the country (which hasn't qualified for a World Cup in 28 years) the furthest it's ever been in the tournament, and will see them face off against England.

But, where social media is concerned, even England fans are now confused who they're rooting for, with the 25-year-old becoming somewhat of a Snapchat sensation, thanks to his unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the pitch.

It hasn't gone unnoticed either. In fact, Norway's tournament shirt is now completely sold out (and will be for several weeks), and Instagram has dubbed the season 'Scandi Summer'.

While Norway is already a largely popular tourist destination thanks to its rich history and appeal as a Northern Lights hotspot, travel operators are now undoubtedly braced for a surge in interest in heading there long after the tournament is over.

But, if you've ever considered exploring one of Europe's natural beauties for yourself, the country is offering one-year visas to those who meet select requirements.

The Working Holiday visa enables young travellers from other countries to stay and work in Norway for up to 12 months.

While it was originally introduced in the 2000s, it's slowly expanded, with more countries buying into the agreement - which works both ways.

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The rules? Well, you need to be between 18 years old and under 31 to apply, and the primary purpose of your trip should be to enjoy the country.

That means you won't be able to work beyond odd jobs or casual, temporary positions, and can only be employed for up to six months at a time. But, that being said, to be granted the visa, you also need to prove you've been offered some form of employment in Norway.

Equally, you won't be granted a visa if your intention is to go there and study.

Citizens from countries that qualify for the visa include Argentina, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

For the full details, head to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration.

Time to redownload Duolingo.

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