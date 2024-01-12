Elon Musk is blaming 'diversity' for Boeing faults amid Alaska Airlines incident

Elon Musk has spoken about the Alaska Airlines incident last week, blaming a focus on diversity for the fault which resulted in dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets being grounded for safety checks.

Last Friday (January 5), Flight 1282 to Ontario, California experienced major depressurisation during the terrifying incident at 16,000ft.

Terrifying social media posts from passengers also showed that a portion of the side of the plane was missing.

Now, Musk has accused Boeing over a filing which appears to show the company introducing diversity and inclusion goals as incentives for executive compensation.

Posting on Twitter/X, Musk said: “Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening.”

He also posted a screenshot that showed a proxy statement from Boeing which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A report from Boeing titled “Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion 2023 Report” also said that “in 2022, for the first time in our company’s history, we tied incentive compensation to inclusion”.

The report read: “Our goal was to achieve diverse interview slates for at least 90 [per cent] of manager and executive openings.”

Boeing previously said it was looking into the incident.

“We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer,” Boeing said.

indy100 has reached out to Boeing for further comment.

It comes after Musk once again offered his opinion on things no one asked him about, recently claiming that calling someone cisgender is “heterophobic”.

