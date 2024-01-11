Elon Musk is now claiming that it is 'heterophobic' to call someone cisgender

Elon Musk has once again been offering his opinion on things no one asked him about, claiming that calling someone cisgender is “heterophobic”.

The word cisgender was first coined in 1994 and entered into the dictionary in 2015 in response to growing conversations around gender identity. The word refers to a person whose gender identity corresponds to their sex registered at birth.

Musk has previously stated that the word “cis” is deemed a slur on his platform X/Twitter that he acquired the social media site in 2022.

In June 2023, he wrote: “The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

It seems the billionaire’s views have not changed after he recently claimed in another post that cis is “a heterophobic word”.

Musk claimed: “Cis is a heterophobic word. Shame on anyone who uses it.”

Though it has nothing to do with sexuality, Musk appeared to suggest that using the word “cis” to describe someone is discriminatory against heterosexual people, despite a large proportion of heterosexual people being cisgender.

One person argued: “Conservatives truly do not understand the positions that they argue against 90% of the time. Cis has nothing to do with sexual orientation.”

Another pointed out: “It’s a Latin prefix, from which most of the English language (and many other languages) originates. Unless we are now redefining the margins of how offensive we find the etymological origins of words to be.”

Musk has previously used his platform to promote anti-LGBTQIA+ figures such as Matt Walsh, who has repeatedly attacked trans activist Dylan Mulvaney online.

