Here's how you can name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

A Texas zoo is offering a rare opportunity to name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine's Day.

As part of their 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraiser, San Antonio Zoo is offering an alternative form of closure towards that not-so-special someone for $10 (£8). Those who think a cockroach is a little harsh can instead opt for a vegetable or a rodent for $25 (£20).

The newly-named cockroach is then devoured by an animal at the zoo. The feeding frenzy can be watched on a Valentine's Day live stream on their social media channels, @SanAntonioZoo.

In case that isn't savage enough, you also have the option to send your ex a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card informing them they were named after a cockroach.

It doesn't stop there...

Those feeling incredibly bitter towards an ex-partner, boss, or bestie, can upgrade to a $150 (£121) donation for a personalised video message.

The zoo will create an individual clip of your cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of their animals for you to forward to your person.

According to the website, donations will "support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world."

The annual fundraiser has become a hit online, with over 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 countries last year.

"Right now, we are on track to break last year's record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far," Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations told CNN last year.

To take part, all you need to do is submit your ex's name online before 14th February.

