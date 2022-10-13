In what many believe is the final January 6th hearing, the committee unveiled chilling footage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scrambling to help the dire situation at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The 7-minute montage shows Pelosi making calls to law enforcement officials and government officials to try and protect Congressional members while still getting back to work.

Upon seeing the footage, people online praised Pelosi for stepping up, calling her "incredible", "a hero", and the true "president" of the day.

"Welp… that 5-minute montage the Jan 6 committee just played leads me to the conclusion that America did have a president on January 6th. Her name was Nancy Pelosi," Joy-Ann Reid tweeted.

"Nancy Pelosi is one hell of a hero," Adam wrote.

In the unseen footage, Pelosi called the acting Secretary of Defense, the Governor of Virginia, the acting Attorney General, the Department of Defense, and the former Vice President to keep congressional members safe.

Seemingly more than former president Donald Trump did that day.

"Nancy Pelosi is incredible," Maer tweeted.

Many noted how the tense footage revealed how lawmakers feared for their lives as the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters hoping to interrupt the election confirmation.

Despite being fearful, Pelosi stayed calm while determined to resume the election confirmation vote.

One of the more notable moments from the montage was of Pelosi informing various members of the government that someone had defecated on the House floor of the Capitol building.

"We've got a very bad report about the condition of the House floor, with defecation," Pelosi told former Vice President Mike Pence.

Later on, she and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell debated bringing Congressional members back into the House floor to confirm the election results.

"It could take time to clean up the poo poo that they're making all over, literally and figuratively, in the Capitol," Pelosi argued.

