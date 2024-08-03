A pensioner's simple three-word response, 'Nans against Nazis' to far-right thugs protesting in Liverpool has become a viral sensation as the UK was rocked by more unrest on Friday night in the wake of the Southport knife attack.

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some cities and towns in England.

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

Merseyside police released a statement on Friday responding to "online speculation" about further protests in the area. As a result, around 200 people gathered outside a mosque on Liverpool's West Derby Road to counter protest any potential violence.

Little to no violence occurred in Liverpool on Friday but 71-year-old Pat from Toxteth's sign, which read 'Nans against Nazis' captured many hearts and saw her praised on social media.

"Don’t mess with Scouse nans," said Liverpool Echo's political editor Liam Thorp when sharing an image of Pat.

Another person added: "Women - mothers, wives, sisters, grandmothers, daughters, friends - Stand with Nans against Nazis."

"What a city," said another.

Speaking to the Echo, Pat said: ""It started with coming out against the National Front in the 1970s. We've got to show them we're not afraid. I've been told to stop coming to things like this but I won't stop now. These people are just vicious thugs; there's nothing political in what they're doing."

Violence and rioting did erupt in Sunderland however, where hundreds gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, on Friday evening. Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a fire at a city centre police office, which was marked permanently closed on Google Maps and was no longer listed on a police station finder on Northumbria Police’s website.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

Eight people were reportedly arrested following the disturbances and three police were officers taken to hospital.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those stoking the scenes of disorder “do not represent Britain”.

She posted on X: “Criminals attacking the police & stoking disorder on our streets will pay the price for their violence & thuggery.

“The police have the full backing of Government to take the strongest possible action & ensure they face the full force of the law.”

Additional reporting by PA.

