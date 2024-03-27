Concerns raised after several women in New York are randomly punched by stranger

Concerns are being raised after multiple women have documented being punched by a stranger on the streets of New York.

On Twitter/X one user compiled four separate TikTok's from four different women, all detailing how they had been randomly punched by a man in New York. The post read, "this is so nuts there are a bunch of women getting punched in the face in nyc rn all over TikTok."

Influencer Halley Kate was one of the women who was punched. In a TikTok she said with teary eyes, "You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face."

Kate added she was looking at her phone, responding to an email when the man punched, which is a detail shared by another woman on TikTok called Mikayla, who said she too was looking at her phone when her attacker punched her.

Stand-up comedian Sarah Harvard also was a victim to the random attack. She took to Instagram to write: "I haven't filed a police report because I thought it was an isolated incident and that the police wouldn't do much, but now that it seems like a recurring incident, I'll be filing a police report.

"And if you've also been attacked, I highly recommend you do the same."

All of the attacks appear to have happened in downtown Manhattan.

The attacks led many to discuss the violence women are subjected to and how attacks such as these are rarely viewed as hate crimes.

As one Twitter/X user pointed out "they will never be called that because violence against women is just kind of seen as normal/inevitable."

Similarly, another user pointed out that "to exist as a woman is to be under constant threat of violence."

Indy100 have reached out to the NYPD for comment.



