At various points over the last year, it has felt increasingly like we may be on the brink of a nuclear war.

In an effort to prepare its citizen in case it becomes a reality, NYC Emergency Management has released step-by-step instructions on what to do in the case of a nuclear attack.

The 90-second public service announcement was released on Monday on YouTube and featured an almost apocalyptic New York City, with no cars or pedestrians on the streets, and sirens ringing in the background.

The female presenter explained: “So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit. Ok? So, what do we do?”

The announcement then went over three important steps people should take in the event of a nuclear attack.

Firstly, people should seek shelter indoors as quickly as possible, “and no, staying in the car is not an option”.

The PSA explained: “You need to get into a building and move away from the windows.

Once you're inside, the second step is to remain indoors and close all windows and doors. If you have a basement, you should go there. If outside at the time of the blast, you should also remove your clothes and wash.

It explained: “If you don't have one [basement], get as far into the middle of the building as possible.

“If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately. Remove and bag all outer clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body.”

For the third step, you stay put indoors and listen for updates on radio and media. New Yorkers can sign up to Notify NYC for official alerts and updates.

