This just in in "not alarming at all" - the US has over the years lost three nuclear bombs, and they still have nott been found.

UNILAD reports that on January 17, 1966, two US military planes crashed in the air, making debris, shrapnel and cargo - including nuclear bombs fall across the Spanish village of Palomares and the Alboran Sea.

Three were eventually recovered on land, but one was lost at the bottom of the ocean.

Meanwhile, the publication says that another similar incident occurred on March 10, 1956, on a plane carrying weapons headed to Morocco that went missing, and on December 5, 1965, a navy plane was lost when it sank into the sea while being moved during a military exercise.

So those are the three missing weapons.

Like we say: not alarming at all.

